NEET results announced, Hyderabad student tops the exam

Maharashtraâ€™s Karthika Nair, who secured all-India rank 3, is also top among female candidates.

news NEET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG 2021 on Monday, November 1. Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri has secured the top rank, with each followed by Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair. Fifteen candidates were identified using unfair means during the exam and their result has been cancelled, the official added.

The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95% of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam. The NEET exam was conducted at over 3,800 centres across 202 cities in India and around 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Mrinal has got 100% marks and secured all India rank (AIR) 1, followed by Tanmay Gupta from Delhi who secured second position, and Karthika Nair at third place. Karthika is also the topper among the female candidates.

NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges, and it is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

How to check the results

The NEET results are being sent to the students on their registered email addresses. The students can know their results by logging in using their credentials to download the NEET scorecard.

The NEET scorecard has also been released on the official website of NTA.

Key in the application number Key in the date of birth Enter the security pin

The NEET result will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to the score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard.

The admission of qualified candidates in the undergraduate medical courses will be granted through the rank secured in the NEET UG exam.

The record of the NEET results would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result. There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets, the NTA has said.

The Supreme Court, on October 28, had allowed the NTA to release the NEET result, after which the results were announced. Due to the delay in examination results, the new session of 2021-22 could also be delayed.

Students who qualify for the NEET exam will be able to get admission in various courses including MBBS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS in various reputed medical colleges across the country.

After the amendment in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, admission in MBBS course of 13 AIIMS located across the country and Jawaharlal PG Institute of Medical Education and Research, Puducherry takes place through NEET.

According to the NTA, on the initiative of the Government of India, the medical entrance exam 'NEET-UG' was also conducted for the first time in Dubai and Kuwait.

With IANS inputs