NEET, JEE Mains postponed to September

The exams were due to be held in July.

Coronavirus Education

The Union Human Resources Development Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET (National Entrance cum Eligibility Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to September in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13,” said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 3, 2020 NEET, the medical entrance exam was scheduled to be held on July 26, while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was to be held between July 18 and 23.

JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), was scheduled for August 23.

The postponement comes amid calls from parents and teachers associations' as well as students to defer the examinations. Many had expressed fears of infection spread.

“Your safety is important to us. Education is after that. I hope you will use the opportunity to work hard and prepare well. My best wishes,” the Union Minister added.

The dates for downloading admit cards, indicating roll numbers and centre of examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Exams would be held from September 13, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.