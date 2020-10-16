NEET 2020 results declared: Hereâ€™s how to check them

The exam was conducted on September 13, after being postponed twice due to the pandemic.

news NEET 2020

The results of NEET 2020 for undergraduate medical admissions have been declared by the NTA (National Testing Agency). The exam was conducted on September 13, after being postponed twice due to the pandemic. Students who were unable to sit for the exam on this date (those who either tested positive for coronavirus or were residing in containment zones) were allowed to take the test on October 14. These results were also declared on Friday.

The results can be accessed here.

Candidates will have to enter their credentials â€” their roll number, date of birth, and security pin displayed in the image underneath â€” for their NEET 2020 rank card to be displayed.

Hours before the results were announced, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated the qualifying candidates, and urged them to â€œserve in rural areas and needy population in future."

NEET 2020 was offered in 11 languages â€” English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu this year. Based on the initial report, more than 77 % of the aspirants took the test in English, around 12 % in Hindi and 11 % in other languages.

The NTA â€” the body which conducts the test â€” had set in place strict standard operating procedures in view of the pandemic, including measures like reducing the number of candidates per room from the earlier 24 to 12. The NTA had also increased the number of centres from 2,546 in 2019 to 3,862 this year to ensure crowd management and staggered entry and exit protocols. According to Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, around 85-90 % of the 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered for NEET appeared for the test.

The NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26 and then scheduled for September 13.

In the days leading up to the exam, the Supreme Court rejected multiple petitions by JEE and NEET aspirants seeking the postponement of the exams, citing various issues including the serious flood situation in a few parts of the country, rising COVID-19 infections and absence of public transport facilities for candidates whose exam centres are far from their hometowns.

This year, the admissions to MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, will also be made through NEET, following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019, passed by Parliament last year.

With PTI Inputs