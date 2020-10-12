NEET 2020 results to be out on October 16, Union government tells SC

Students who were unable to give NEET because they were COVID-19 positive or because they lived in a containment zone will be allowed to reappear for the exam.

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 for undergraduate medical admissions will be declared on October 16. The information was furnished at the Supreme Court on Monday by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The Supreme Court said that the students who were unable to sit for the exam held on September 13 because they were either tested positive for coronavirus or because they lived in containment zones will be allowed to appear for NEET on October 14. Their results will also be declared on October 16, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court. According to a report in LiveLaw, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India passed this order based on the request made by the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta on behalf of the CBSE.

NEET was held on September 13 despite severe opposition in the days leading up to the test from several quarters, including students and political parties. The Supreme Court rejected multiple petitions by JEE and NEET aspirants seeking the postponement of both the exams. The candidates had sought the postponement of NEET and JEE due to multiple issues including the grave flood situation in various parts of the country, rising number of COVID-19 cases and absence of public transport facilities and lack of accommodation facilities for those whose exam centres are away from their hometowns and villages. The students also pointed out the grim situation of mental health across the country due to pandemic, which has caused extreme distress for them. They had pointed out that aging parents and family members with pre-existing health conditions and transplants at their houses made stepping out of the confines of their homes a nightmare for the students.

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal said that according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET saw an attendance of 85-90 % out of the 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered for the test.

Due to COVID-19 cases in the country, the National Testing Agency (NTA), the regulatory body that conducts NEET, had also increased the number of examination centres across the country. The NTA added almost 1300 more centres to the existing list to accommodate the students ensuring the physical distancing protocols as per COVID-19 prevention standard operating procedures.