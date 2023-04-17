Neelavelicham to Ayalvaashi: List of Malayalam films releasing around Eid

Aashiq Abuâ€™s 'Neelavelicham', Ashraf Hamzaâ€™s 'Sulaikha Manzil' and other anticipated films are releasing in time for Eid celebrations.

Flix Mollywood

For the Ramzan weekend, at least four Malayalam movies are releasing in theatres, including the much-awaited Neelavelicham. There could be more releases announced mid-week, as part of the festival fun. Here is the list of this week's releases announced so far.

1. Neelavelicham - One of the most awaited films of the year, Aashiq Abu's Neelavelicham is ready for release this week. The team behind the film has been giving out bits and pieces about what's in store. Starring Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew and Tovino Thomas, the film is based on Vaikom Muhammed Basheer's story of the same title, and his later script for the 1964 film Bhargavi Nilayam. It falls into the horror genre and is set in an earlier decade. Evergreen melodies of legendary musician MS Baburaj, including Thamasamenthe Varuvan, which were composed for Bhargavi Nilayam, have been reused in Neelavelicham. The film releases on Thursday, April 20.

2. Sulaikha Manzil - Director Ashraf Hamza's new film is about a wedding in Malabar. It tells a love story that takes place in the short time between the day a marriage is fixed and the wedding day it leads up to. Anarkali Marakar, Lukman Lukku, Chemban Vinod, Amalda Liz and Jolly Chirayath play important roles in the film. Ashraf Hamza, who made the acclaimed film Thamasha, has also written the script of Sulaikha Manzil. He was one of the writers of the popular film Thallumaala and directed the film Bheemante Vazhi, later. The film releases on April 21, Friday.

3. Ayalvaashi - A play on the word 'ayalvaasi', which means neighbour, the film is a comedy-drama featuring Soubin Shahir and Binu Pappu in the lead. A misunderstanding between the two lead characters affects their friendship, even as one of them tries hard to prove his innocence. The film is written and directed by debutant Irshad Parari. Also in the cast is Lijo Mol Jose, known for her performance in Jai Bhim, Nikhila Vimal, Gokulan, Vijayaraghavan, Naslen and others. Ayalvaashi is being released on April 21, Friday.

4. Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham - A film with actor Basil Joseph in the lead, few details about Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham have come out so far. It is touted to be a comedy, directed by debutant Muhashin. The film is written by Harshad, who also scripted critically acclaimed films like Unda and Puzhu. Apart from Basil, the cast includes Johny Antony, Swathi Das Prabhu (Thallumaala fame), Indrans and Fara Shibla among others. The film is releasing on April 21, Friday.