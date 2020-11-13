Need more storage? Here are 3 External SSD Drives you can consider

Solid State Drives (SSD) are faster, lighter and use less energy as compared to a Hard Disk Drive (HDD).

Atom Computers

Itâ€™s unlikely that you picked your current laptop on the basis of the storage drive - whether the device features an SDD (Solid State Drive) or HDD (Hard disk drive). Youâ€™re more likely to make a choice based on the weight or form factor, battery life and everyday performance. WFH and the COVID-induced lockdowns in 2020 have seen many of us organise our files and all those pictures shot on holidays and business trips when we didnâ€™t need masks to board a flight. Itâ€™s also reignited the External SSD vs HDD debate.

At a time when many of us are in the market for an external drive to augment the storage on our laptops or store important files or backups, SSDs seem to have gained traction because of obvious benefits. Think of an SSD as a USB drive or memory stick. It has no moving parts (like a HDD); the data is stored in microchips. This is the key reason theyâ€™re faster than a HDD that uses a mechanical movement to acquire information; that takes longer than the SSD.

SSDs are faster, lighter and use less energy. But External SSDs are much pricier than HDDs â€“ sometimes as much as four or five times the cost. We suggest a blended model for your storage needs until the price of external SSDs drop even further. Use HDDs for files or backups you donâ€™t need on a regular basis and an SSD to supplement your laptop or portable deviceâ€™s storage. You can run games or apps or event edit 4K videos directly from your SSD. We pick three SSD devices that you could consider. With some of the online sales still on, this is a good time to find deals on SSD drives:

My Passport SSD: Western Digitalâ€™s new ultra-slim SSD drive is almost weightless â€“ 54 gm, and is about the size of your palm. It stands out with an elegant metal finish with a ripple design effect. Itâ€™s not just the design language, this oneâ€™s surprisingly durable. It offers shock and vibration resistance up to 6.5 ft (1.98 metres) and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. This SSD comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. (Rs 8,999 onwards)

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch: itâ€™s feather-light (just 58 gm) and the size of an average business card; it will slip into those tight jeans. The T7 Touch looks premium with its brushed-metal finish. This device is drop-proof (up to 2 metres). Aside from durability (with a three-year warranty) and shock resistance, it has a password protection option and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for better security. It is also one of the only SSD drives that offers an extra layer of protection with a fingerprint reader. Itâ€™s also insanely fast with read and write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively. (Rs 9,999 onwards)

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD: A great blend of durability and style, itâ€™s perfect for pro photographers or business travellers who are on the go. It comes with an exceptional durable rubberised coating that can handle any impact along with an IP55 rating that offers dust and water resistance. This storage device features a premium built forged aluminium body that not only protects the SSD core but also dissipates the heat so you can keep working at full throttle. (From Rs 11,999 onwards)

