Need groceries? Hereâ€™s a list of all apps delivering essentials

The exhaustive list includes foodtech apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and e-commerce platforms such as Snapdeal and Shopclues, among others.

Finding a Bigbasket or Grofers delivery slot amid the lockdown is a feat, thanks to the surge in demand for the online grocers now that stepping out to buy essentials is not an easy option for all. But with these online grocers scrambling to fulfil orders, several other apps and companies have entered the fray to cash in on the opportunity and help people receive essentials without having to step out.

From Swiggy and Zomato to Dominos, many companies are now delivering groceries across the country in a bid to meet the massive demand.

So, if you are still waiting for that delivery slot, hereâ€™s a list of alternatives:

Swiggy

Swiggy is offering delivery of groceries and household essentials to over 125 cities. The service is available on the Swiggy app under the â€˜Groceryâ€™ tab.

Swiggy has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla and many other city specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items.

Zomato

Zomato is delivering grocery in over 80 cities in India. The Zomato app now features Zomato Market that lists local grocery stores in an area. Zomato has also partnered with Grofers to deliver Grofersâ€™ orders.

Consumer goods company Marico too, has launched its â€˜Saffola Storeâ€™ on Zomato in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR for now, through which it is delivering its range of oats and cooking oils to customers. This is also now being expanded to Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.

PhonePe

The digital payments platform launched a new â€˜Storesâ€™ section on its app to enable home delivery of groceries and essentials and contactless payments for its users. Users of PhonePe just need to go to the Stores section on the app and click on the â€˜currently operationalâ€™ and â€˜home deliveryâ€™ filters to find the nearest operational stores.

Flipkart

Flipkart is selling essentials and household items through its app. This includes food, cleaning supplies, personal care, baby care essentials, pet supplies, among others.

Flipkart has also partnered with Spencers Retail for hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials starting with a pilot in Hyderabad where consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials from the Spencers store on the Flipkart app. The orders will be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customerâ€™s doorstep in a timely and hygienic manner.

Snapdeal

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal is delivering essentials in 96 cities covering more than 15,000 pin codes. Apart from metro cities, the list also covers smaller cities like Agra, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kota, Nashik, Patna, Raipur, Surat etc.

It is currently delivering essential goods in high demand and includes grocery items like rice, tea, coffee, atta etc. Snapdeal has tied up with local grocers and wholesalers to make fast intra-city deliveries. It is also tying up with local Kisan Mandis in metro cities so that staples like pulses, salt, sugar, cooking oil and other packaged food items like biscuits, juices can be made available locally.

Shopclues

ShopClues is offering sanitisers, masks, packaged foods, groceries, medicines and personal hygiene products on its website and app.

Dominos

Not just fresh pizzas, Dominos in now also delivering essentials in partnership with FMCG major ITC Foods. Dominoâ€™s will leverage its existing delivery infrastructure allowing customers order everyday grocery essentials offered by ITC Foods. The service is available in Bengaluru, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Orders can be places for packs of flour, spices, staples on the Dominoâ€™s app.

Paytm Mall

Paytmâ€™s e-commerce arm too, is now delivering household staples, hygiene, personal safety products, healthcare products, among others.

It has reportedly tied up with several suppliers of essential goods and is adding more suppliers and logistics partners to cater to orders.

Milkbasket

Grocery delivery platform Milkbasket is offering delivery of groceries, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and other household essentials.

Apart from this, it has reportedly opened up a helpline for senior citizens to assist them with ordering essentials over the phone in cities like Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The senior citizen helpline numbers for Bengaluru are 6366683440, 7619558743; for Hyderabad 8309834392; for Noida 9560303453, 8178738862; and for Gurugram 7505411433, 6305577498.

StoreSe

This is a new grocery delivery platform targeted at apartment communities in Bengaluru. Residents of apartments across the city can order essentials and groceries through StoreSe and get it delivered within 24 hours.

Major offline retailers like Vishal Megamart, More, Metro and others have integrated with the StoreSe platform.

If residents don't find their apartment listed, they can create an entry for their apartment under the "List your Apartment" section and promote it within their apartments to generate upvotes. The StoreSe team will try to open up the service basis the demand and total upvotes from every apartment. StoreSe has partnered with cab drivers via leading cab aggregators to enable deliveries.

Box8

Foodtech startup Box8 is now allowing ordering of groceries through its new feature called 'InstFresh'. Users will be able to order essentials including dairy products, fruits, poultry products, among others.

The company promises delivery in 30 minutes in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Gurugram.

Ninjacart

Supply chain startup Ninjacart is reportedly supplying vegetables and fruits directly to apartments and housing societies, with the help of volunteers. This new service is available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai.

Meesho

Social commerce startup Meesho is delivering groceries, daily essentials and personal hygiene products through its resellers in Bengaluru.

NoBrokerHood

This community management app by NoBroker has also launched grocery delivery services on its app.

Society residents can place the order on the NoBrokerHood app and volunteers within the society will consolidate the order and ensure a smooth delivery by buying it from Bigbasket B2B and ITC.

The company says that a single consignment for the entire apartment optimises deliveries. The service has so far been launched in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and will soon be available in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai as well.