Need blessings of PM Modi to improve civic amenities: Kejriwal after MCD poll win

The Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the prestigious municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, December 7, thanked the people for AAP's victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities here.

He also cautioned party workers and new councillors to not be egoistic, saying ego ruins everything.

"And let everyone remember, don't live a life of ego and arrogance. Arrogance has caused the fall of the greatest empires, we have to live in reality, we have to work on the ground, we are all aam aadmis, we will live like aam aadmis," he added.

The BJP, which was predicted to suffer a massive defeat in exit polls, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 municipal wards.

"I want to thank and congratulate all the people of Delhi from the bottom of my heart. This historic mandate is not ordinary, it is the advent of a huge 'badlaav' (change), a huge 'parivartan' in the MCD now," Kejriwal said at the party headquarters at the Rouse Avenue.

Beaming with happiness, he said he had no words to express how blessed he felt seeing the faith of the people of Delhi in their son, in their brother.

"I will live up to your expectations now. We have all lived up to our words till date and will continue to do so in the times to come. Delhi gave us the responsibility of schools and hospitals, we transformed them, working day and night. We transformed the future of lakhs and lakhs of children through our hard work. Delhi gave us the responsibility of water and electricity, we gave them free water, free 24x7 electricity," he said.

He said that now Delhi had entrusted their son with the job of cleaning this city's garbage, eradicating corruption from the municipality and putting all parks back in shape.

"I can't ever pay back for this love but I will do whatever it takes to fulfil every single responsibility with utmost care. I will not let you lose faith in us. I will work all day, all night, but I will live up to the mandate," he added.

He congratulate the new councillors of not only AAP, but the independents, and those of the BJP and Congress too. "We all have to now work together and serve Delhi. I appeal to all those candidates who have faced defeats to not get dejected today, we will solicit your cooperation in transforming Delhi," he added.

Appealing to all candidates and parties to step aside from politics now that the elections are over, he said that everyone has to come together.

"I seek everyone's support for the cause of uplifting Delhi. Be it Congress, be it BJP, we will all work together so that we can build the Delhi of our dreams. The 250 councillors don't belong to any single party but to Delhi, it is upon your shoulders to carry the burdens of the common people now. I expect that all the parties will forget their divides and work in sync for Delhi to grow," he said.

Among those who need to cooperate to help Delhi grow, the role of the central government is paramount, he said.

"Through this platform, I appeal to the Centre and the prime minister to cooperate with us and seek their blessings for our incoming government. We will depute every single Delhi'ite towards the cause of cleaning Delhi. We, the two crore people of Delhi, are one family. It is time to own up responsibility like a family. We have to also eradicate corruption, we will end the system of loot and 'lenter mafias' (illegal construction mafias). We will rid the MCD of all its problems," he added.

Asserting that the people of Delhi have told the country loud and clear that the politics of honesty, education and healthcare can survive through this pool of muck, he said that they are a party of educated, well-meaning, honest deshbhakts.

"When I come across big politicians, they always tell me that this is not how you grow in politics, you need to abuse people, argue with everyone, live a hostile life. We don't have to indulge in negativity. We don't have to fall into their traps. They used to say building schools and hospitals doesn't convert into electoral wins, Delhi has shut everyone's mouths today," he added.

Reiterating that India won't grow unless schools, hospitals are built, he said that no one will be able to stop the country from becoming number 1.

"We have won the fourth election today by talking about education, healthcare, electricity and water. Delhi has signalled the country that only positive politics can prosper going forward. We ran a positive campaign. We talked to the people about their issues. We took feedback on our work. We did not hurl abuses, hurt anyone or harm any sentiment.

"We talked about our merits. We walked the talk. I know for a fact that when the storm of positive politics takes over the nation, then no one will be able to stop India from becoming No 1. Hooliganism and violence won't serve the country," he added.

Loud music and beats of dhol reverberated across the AAP office here which was decked up with colourful balloons as the party romped home victorious in the MCD polls. Workers danced to the beats of dhol and raised slogans hailing Kejriwal.

As supporters and workers shouted 'Love You' to Kejriwal, he responded by saying "I love you too".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the victory celebrations of the party.