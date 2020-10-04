Nazriya and Aleena ‘twin’ together with their matching clothes

Aleena, partner of filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, and Nazriya, actor, are often seen posing together on Instagram.

One has long hair left lose and going all the way to the hips. The other is in a short pony tail and has a huge watch on the left hand. Except for that the two women nearly look the same, with the exact same tops and blue pair of jeans. Posing for the 'twinning' photos are actor Nazriya and partner of Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, Aleena.

Sharing their pictures of standing next to each other, Nazriya wrote on Instagram 'posers'. The occasion appears to have been the birthday party of Alphonse's and Aleena's daughter Aina Alphonse. A video of guests including Nazriya singing 'happy birthday' for the little girl is on social media. The Puthrens’ elder child Ethan is also in the video.

Nazriya and Aleena are often seen posing together on the former’s Insta feed and in an earlier picture from months ago, they had twinned wearing blue t-shirts. Nazriya wrote under the photo: "Way before twinning was fashion....."matching" costumes were a must for us to make a lot of things very obvious."

In another photo of the two of them - showing half their selves each -- Nazriya writes, "Second self".

There are more pictures of the two of them together on Nazriya's Insta feed with funny captions like 'Romeo and Juliet' where the two strike a lovers' pose. In another, Nazriya's pup looks up at the camera as the two women take a selfie together.

Nazriya played the female lead in the first feature film that Alphonse directed – Neram, which released in 2013. She and Nivin Pauly played lovers and the film revolves around a day full of troubles in their life. The same two actors also featured in Alphonse’s music video called Yuvvh. Alphonse has since directed the hugely popular Premam also starring Nivin Pauly.