Nayanthara's 'Mookuthi Amman' looks released

The film is being directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan.

Flix Kollywood

Popular radio jockey turned actor RJ Balaji, who has so far played supporting characters on screen turned a writer and a hero with his last outing LKG. Following this, he will be making his debut as a director with Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara in the lead. This film is being co-directed by NJ Saravanan.

On Saturday, RJ Balaji took to social media to release the first and second look posters. The actor looks ethereal as Amman in these new posters. The poster features Nayanthara in a red and green saree with a trishul in her hand.

As always, humbled by all your love and support Thank you for the phenomenal response for the first and second look of #MookuthiAmman .!!!pic.twitter.com/m1kROaPcgB — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) March 1, 2020

Meanwhile, RJ Balaji was quoted by TOI, “This will be a 100% saami padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in this present times.”

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film's technical crew comprises of composer Girishh, cinematographer B Dinesh Krishnan, editor RK Selva and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva.

Nayanthara who was last seen in Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, in which she played a brief role, has a slew of films in Tamil and Telugu at different stages of production. She is currently shooting for Superstar's next directed by Siva titled Annaatthe.

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha are teaming up for a film which is to be directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivn. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal Vignesh Shivn took it to Twitter announcing the project on the occasion of Valentine's Day with a promo video.

It may be noted, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn and Vijay Sethupathi joined hands for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015. And it will also be for the first time where Samantha will be acting with her favorite actor, Vijay Sethupathi. To Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivn's home banner Rowdy Pictures, the film will have music by Anirudh.

(Content provided by Digital Native)