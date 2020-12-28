Nayanthara to star in biopic of Rani Velu Nachiyar?

Details about the cast and crew of this historical biopic are expected to be out soon.

Flix Kollywood

Nayanthara, known as the Lady Superstar, has been bagging some of the best roles for quite a few years now. According to the latest buzz, the actor has been approached to play the lead role in the biopic of the legendary queen Velu Nachiyar. Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar ruled the Sivagangai jameen from 1780 to 1790. This valiant queen who fought the British is credited to be the first queen to fight against foreign rule. She also busted the ammunition storage of the British courageously. Rani Velu Nachiyar is known as Veeramangai, which literally translates to â€˜brave ladyâ€™.

With plans for a film on this brave queen, we are sure that it would be a meaty role for Nayanthara to essay. Grapevine has it that director Susi Ganesan (who has been accused of sexual harassment by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai) will be wielding the megaphone for this historical. More details about the cast and crew of this historical biopic are expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a number of films needing her attention. Her Malayalam film Nizhal has reached post-production mode. She shares screen space with Kunchacko Boban in this thriller directed by Appu N Bhattathiri. Her recent release Mookuthi Amman, directed by NJ Saravanan and RJ Balaji and bankrolled by Ishari Ganesh, turned out to be a huge hit. The film released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 14 for Deepavali. The film had Nayanthara playing the title role with RJ Balaji, Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh and Indhuja Ravichandran in the star cast.

Nayantharaâ€™s last film to release in theatres was Darbar. Superstar Rajinikanth played the lead role in this action film that was written and directed by AR Murugadoss. She is again teaming up with Rajinikanth in Annatthe directed by Siruthai Siva and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The shooting of the film commenced recently in Hyderabad but was suspended after a few crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

Nayanthara also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The shooting commenced recently in Hyderabad where Vijay and Samantha have already joined the sets.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan recently announced that he and rumoured partner Nayanthara have joined hands to produce the upcoming Tamil film Koozhangal, which features a host of newcomers. This will be the third project that will be released under the Rowdy Pictures banner, which is also producing Nayantharaâ€™s upcoming thriller, Netrikann. The banner will be the presenter for the action-thriller Rocky, starring Vasanth Ravi.

Netrikann is directed by Aval fame Milind Rau. Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

(Content provided by Digital Native)