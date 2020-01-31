Nayanthara joins cast of Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 168’ with director Siva

This will be the third time that Nayanthara and Rajinikanth share screen space.

Flix Kollywood

Fans who were disappointed that they saw very little of Nayanthara in Rajinikanth’s Darbar need not worry anymore. The Lady Superstar will be joining the Superstar once again in his upcoming film, currently referred to as Thalaivar 168.

Sun Pictures, the film’s producer, made the announcement on Friday along with a motion poster befitting the superstar that she is.

This will be the third time Nayanthara and Rajinikanth are acting together in a film. First they teamed up in Chandramukhi, which released in 2005, and then in Darbar, which hit theatres last year.

Nayanthara has also made cameo appearances in Rajini’s Sivaji (2007) and Kuselan (2008).

Thalaivar 168, directed by Siva, was announced in October last year. The film has a bevy of stars on board including Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Prakash Raj and Soori. The film’s music will be composed by D Imman, making it his first time collaboration with Rajinikanth. Imman has worked with director Siva on multiple projects including his last, Viswasam. Siva’s standard technicians, cinematographer Vetri and editor Ruben, have also been roped in for this film.

It is widely speculated that the film will be set in the backdrop of a village with trademark Rajinikanth elements.

In addition to Thalaivar 168, Nayanthara has two other projects in the making, namely Netrikann and Mookuthi Amman. Prior to Darbar she was seen in Bigil alongside Vijay.

Netrikann is directed by Aval fame Milind Rau and is believed to be an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind. This film will mark the debut of Nayanthara’s partner Vignesh Shivn as a producer. He will bankroll the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. According to the latest reports, Sonam Kapoor has signed the deal to star in the Hindi version of Netrikann.

Mookkuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji, is reportedly a satirical comedy. The project is being bankrolled by Dr Isari Ganesh under his banner Vels Film International.