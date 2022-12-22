Nayanthara asks: Why do women have restrictions post marriage?

Nayanthara said that things have only got better for her post-marriage because of her support system, adding that she feels that she can achieve more and understand films better.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Nayanthara, whose horror flick Connect released in theatres on Thursday, December 22, appeared in a recent interview with television host DD (Dhivyadharshini). The actor is rarely seen in interviews and avoids media interactions. In the recent interview released by Connect’s production banner Rowdy Pictures, Nayanthara spoke about her stint in cinema, choice of films, how she handles criticism, and notions around marriage.

When asked about perceptions around women’s lives changing post marriage, Nayanthara said, “Why are there restrictions for women? I don’t understand why it is so relevant. You are posing it as a question because it is relevant, but I feel it should not be. Why is it a topic that women can’t work after marriage? Men go to work the next day after their weddings. But when it comes to women, why is marriage considered an interval point? It is not an interval point. It makes you fulfilled and settled in life. When you feel that, you would want to achieve more. I have seen that mindset in all the women I have met so far.”

Speaking about her own marriage, she added, "Nothing has changed for me.There hasn’t been any change in my mindset or at home. It has only become better. I think that the thought itself should not come to our minds.” She also said, “I don’t know about others, although I hope it is like that for everyone. After engagement or marriage, things have only been better because of my support system. I feel I can achieve more, understand films better, and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can’t you celebrate it?” The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor married the film’s director Vignesh Shivan on June 9 this year.

Nayanthara made her debut with the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare, which released on December 25. Speaking about her journey and completing 20 years in the film industry, Nayanthara pointed out that she is happy to see more women-centric films coming to the fore. When quizzed about whether she has accomplished all the plans she had and the things she set out to do, Nayanthara replied that she started her career at the age of 18 and hence, did not have a lot of plans in mind. However, she added that in the last 10 years of her career, she has tried to feature in films with noteworthy roles for the female lead. “When I started the second set of films, I had a few dreams. Women-centric roles were not being offered. I used to wonder why heroines don’t have any importance. At the time, even when we attended an audio launch event, we would stand in some corner or even the things they say would be random. We were not important in any sense. That was the reason why I avoided going to such events,” she said, while adding that she is currently working on pitching large-scale women-centric films.

Nayanthara also discussed her styling choices in films. She highlighted that in earlier films, costume continuity would be amiss. The kind of clothes donned by the actors in one scene would be in contrast to the ones they wear in the next one, since more importance was given to how they look than how they fit into the role. Nayanthara pointed out that with her films such as Imaikka Nodigal, Aramm, Viswasam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Raja Rani, among others, they have tried to maintain a style palette for her character that will be consistent throughout the film.

Nayanthara responded to a criticism made by actor Malavika Mohanan. In her interview with Behindwoods, Malavika had said that she saw a clip of a woman superstar in a hospital scene where her hair and makeup is intact and explained that it was logic-defying. Citing the comment in her latest interview with DD, Nayanthara said that most of her styling choices are conscious. “Even when someone is in hospital, they would tie their hair. I had attempted something different with the look for the film, but the director wanted me to change it. There is a huge difference between realistic and commercial films. In realistic films, we would have to look the part,” she said, adding that it was important to submit to the director’s vision in this case. She also discussed how she has been receiving criticism for many years. The Aramm actor observed that she overlooks criticisms that are baseless.

Connect marks the actor’s second outing with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan after the 2015 paranormal thriller Maya. Produced by Vignesh, the film is gearing up for release on Thursday, December 22. The film also stars Vinay, Sathyaraj, and debutante Haniya Nafisa.

