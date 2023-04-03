Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan reveal full names of their twins Uyir and Ulagam

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan first shared pictures of their twin boys in October last year, announcing their names as Uyir (life) and Ulagam (world).

Flix Entertainment

Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have revealed the full names of their twin boys. In an Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan shared the middle names of the twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulagam. The children’s names are Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. “N stands for the best mother in the world Nayanthara,” the filmmaker wrote, adding, “We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names :) our blessings and happiness.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other during the script narration of the 2015 Tamil romantic drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which featured the former in the lead, along with Vijay Sethupathi. The duo married each other in a grand ceremony in Chennai in June last year, which was attended by several high-profile guests including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Rajinikanth, actor Kamal Haasan, filmmakers Atlee and Mani Ratnam, among others. In October 2022, the couple announced that they had twin boys through surrogacy.

