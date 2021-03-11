Naveen Polishetty's satire film 'Jathi Rathnalu' all set to release on Thursday

‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is produced by ‘Mahanati’ fame Nag Ashwin and his wife Swapna.

Flix Entertainment

The much-awaited Tollywood film Jathi Ratnalu is all set to hit the screens on Thursday. The movie has Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya fame Naveen Polishety along with Faria Abdullah, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priya Darshe playing the lead roles. Jathi Ratnalu has set high expectations among fans with the impressive cast and crew, and is being bankrolled by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and his wife Swapna.

Naveen’s stints in Tollywood film Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya and Bollywood film Chhichhore have brought him recognition in both industries. “As both of my previous movies were a hit, I had a lot of pressure in choosing the third one and wanted it to be a different one, thankfully I could do this 'Jathi Ratnalu', which is an out-and-out comedy entertainer,” said Naveen, speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Speaking about his character, Naveen said, “My role in this movie is 180 degrees opposite to what I have done previously. The story is the lead in this movie and this is my dream project.”

Chitti na bull bull chitti . Nannu ma red bull chitti ni kalise time vachesindi. Are you guys ready for #JathiRatnalu on March 11. In theatres only. Sangameshwara fancy tailors number block chesasta inka @fariaabdullah2 pic.twitter.com/Jf86xURrCv January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Naveen has a couple of projects lined up in both Tollywood and Bollywood, however they are yet to go on to the floors. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, Naveen said that he refrained from shooting completely in order to keep his family safe from the coronavirus. He was at home doing comedy videos through his Instagram handle, many of which went viral.

Jathi Ratnalu is directed by Anudeep KV, who was known for being an assistant director for the 2013 film Uyyala Jampala. In an interview with India Glitz, Anudeep said that the story of Jathi Ratnalu is about three innocent men who suddenly find themselves implicated in a crime. He added that there is a lot of situational comedy in the movie.