‘Andhagan’ is the Tamil remake of Sriram Raghavan’s popular 2018 Bollywood movie ‘Andhadun’.

Following the success of Sriram Raghavan’s Bollywood black-comedy Andhadhun, the film is being remade by south Indian filmmakers. The production for the Tamil remake, Andhagan is taking place at a brisk pace. Recently the makers of the movie announced that actor Karthik, who is popularly known as ‘Navarasa Nayagan’, has joined the cast of Andhagan. He has been roped in to play the role of a retired veteran actor in the film.

Expressing her excitement to work with Karthik, Simran, who will be seen as the antagonist in the movie, announced the news to fans and wrote, “Like a child me standing next to Navarasa Nayagan #Karthik sir I have always admired Murli Karthik sirs work Now I am pinching myself to see if am really working with him @actorprashanth #Thiagarajan Sir #RaviYadav.”

Like a child me standing next to Navarasa Nayagan #Karthik sir

I have always admired Murli Karthik sirs work

Now I am pinching myself to see if am really working with him @actorprashanth #Thiagarajan Sir #RaviYadav pic.twitter.com/xJR51aoKAO — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) April 22, 2021

Actor Prashanth is reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original while Priya Anandh will be essaying Radhika Apte’s role. Fans are eager to watch Simran as an antagonist for the first-time. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu from the original. Andhagan also stars Bigg Boss fame Vanitha Vijayakumar alongside actors Urvashi, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Leela Samson and Manobala, among others.

The project is spearheaded by Prashanth’s father and filmmaker Thiagarajan Sivanandam. The black-comedy has music by Santhosh Narayanan, while Ravi Yadav, who has previously worked with actor Prashanth in movies such as Chembaruthi and Kaadhal Kavithai, will be handling the camera for Andhagan. The movie went on floors on March 10.

The plot revolves around a pianist who gets caught in the midst of a murder mystery.

Prashanth was last seen in 2018 in Vetriselvan’s Tamil film Johnny, where he played the titular role and shared the screen with Sanchita Shetty. Priya Anand was last seen in the Tamil remake of Tollywood’s Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma. Apart from Andhagan, she is also working on upcoming Kannada movies James and RDX.