Naturals celebrates 20th anniversary with launch of beauty and wellness college

The courses offered by the college will be in accordance with the direction given by the course curriculum of the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council.

Naturals, India’s #1 beauty salon, celebrates its 20th anniversary with the launch of a beauty and wellness college that will continue to take forward its work empowering people from all walks of life. The courses offered by the college in accordance with the direction given by the course curriculum of the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (BWSSC) under the Government of India. Ms. Monica Behl CEO BWSSC was present at the occasion. The college was launched at a press meet on February 20th 2020 at Crowne Plaza Hotel at 4.45pm. The guest of honour, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh (Chancellor of Vels University), formally launched the college along with Naturals’ co-founders Veena K and CK Kumaravel, and then unveiled the Naturals 2020 logo.

As part of the anniversary celebrations Hon’ble Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology (Government of Tamil Nadu), Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan, delivered the keynote address. He said “"I congratulate Naturals on 20 years of bringing positive changes to Tamil Nadu's business sector, and wish them even more success. Let their work also inspire many women to enter entrepreneurship, empowering themselves and others."

The press meet was followed by a panel discussion, “What is True Beauty?” over the last two decades featuring actor and director Suhasini Maniratnam, danseuse Alarmel Valli and classical singer Bombay Jayashri, who were felicitated at the event. They were in conversation with Sujith. An exclusive fashion show presented by L’Oreal, as well as felicitations of 20 game changers on Naturals’ journey, followed.

Established with the vision of becoming a world-class grooming academy, the beauty and wellness college has a mission of establishing training centres across India, empowering talent from across the country and creating career opportunities for India’s youth in the field of beauty and wellness with a focus on personality, passion and professionalism.

These values stem from insights and practices drawn from Naturals’ two decades in the field, with over 700 branches across India and abroad. The company was among the first to introduce to India the professional standards and pampering ambience that have become the norm in the industry today, and have a strong reputation for creating employment opportunities, particularly for women, people from marginalised communities and people from small towns.

Speaking on the launch of the college, CK Kumaravel said, “When we first opened Naturals 20 years ago, the industry was seen very differently. We have truly changed the way that the country thinks about beauty and wellness, and it has become a major lifestyle industry today. Now we have our sights on the next 20 years. We endeavour to make qualifications in beauty and wellness be seen as being as valuable as any professional degree.”

Veena Kumaravel adds, “Empowerment through employment has always been one of our core values at Naturals. We now add education to the picture, and are excited about equipping people from all over India with skills and experience of an international standard.”

Mr.R.Parthasarathy Chairman CADD center who is the operating partner for Naturals says "CADD is working with Naturals to make the brand a global leader in Salon industry and we are targeting opening of 3000 salons by 2022. We look forward to a excellent long term partnership and growth together".

Also at the occasion Naturals announced another joint venture between Naturals Ayur and Kerala Ayurveda Ltd. Naturals Ayur is the Ayurvedic beauty and grooming salon arm of Naturals and has been bringing contemporary as well as Ayurvedic beauty and wellness solutions under one roof.

Mr Ramesh Wangal founder and chairman of Katra group unveiled this partnership along with Mr. CK Kumaravel CoFounder Naturals.