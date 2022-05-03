Natasha Poonawalla’s saree, Kim K’s Marilyn Monroe dress and more at Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala 2022 was held in New York on May 2 with a dress code of ‘gilded glamour’, as a nod to the Gilded Age era when the United States witnessed immense economic growth.

The annual Met Gala, which is also known as "the party of the year", returned to New York on Monday, May 2. The Met Gala is one of the most discussed nights in fashion, music, and the art world, and the theme for the star-studded event this year was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, with a dress code of ‘gilded glamour, white-tie.’ Here are the top five moments from the Met Gala 2022:

Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla walked the red carpet in a golden saree with a bustier and ornate jewellery. The saree and jewels were by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while the bustier came from Maison Schiaparelli. Pictures of Natasha's look for the event were posted on the official Instagram account of Sabyasachi.

The account captioned the image with a Sabyasachi quote that said: "For me, the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies." Bollywood celebrities Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora praised on Natasha Poonawalla's look in the comments.

Bridgerton fame Simone Ashley made her debut at the Met Gala this year. The actor was seen in a gold metallic bustier and a maxi skirt. A British-Tamil actor, Simone Ashley rose to fame with her performance as Kate Sharma in the period romantic drama series Bridgerton.

The Met Gala 2022 was also attended by Mindy Kaling, who wore a lavender gown to the event. Kaling is an American actor, writer, producer and filmmaker of Indian descent.

The Metropolitan Musuem of Art paid a tribute to Rihanna by getting a marble statue made in her honour. Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, could not attend the Met Gala this year. However, the pop sensation still managed to steal the show. Thanking the Metropolitan Musuem of Art on Twitter, Rihanna tweeted on May 3, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Rihanna is seen flaunting her baby bump in the marble statue which is a re-creation of a cover photoshoot she did for Vogue magazine.

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022

Model and actor Cara Delevingne took everyone by surprise when she showed up to the event in a red Dior Haute Couture suit, but stripped off her jacket to reveal her upper body covered in shimmering gold body paint. She accessorized her look with a pair of gold nipple covers and a series of gold chains. Delevingne has attended the Met Gala regularly since she made her debut in 2011.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian grabbed eyeballs as she donned Marilyn Monroe's dress from her iconic 1962 performance of 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President'. Last year, for the gala's ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ theme, Kim Kardashian had arrived in a head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit.

Kardashian, 41, told Vogue guest host La La Anthony that she lost 16 pounds within three weeks in preparation for the event.This led to a discussion on social media where users pointed out how losing weight in an unsustainable manner could have an impact on one’s health and how Kim’s comment could influence her fans.

As per Page Six’s report, Kim had taken breathing lessons in order to wear a corset underneath a Thierry Mugler dress for the “camp”-themed ball at the 2019 Met Gala. Kim, who has received flak from a section of fans for endorsing extreme beauty regimes, had also revealed to WSJ magazine that that she was unable to sit or use the restroom for the entire night at the Met Gala 2019.

