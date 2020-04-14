â€˜Naragasooran' to have digital release?

The Tamil film 'Naragasooran' has been in the cans for a long time following a dispute between its producer Gautham Menon and director Karthick Naren.

Flix Kollywood

The Tamil film Naragasooran has been in the cans for a long time following a dispute between its producer Gautham Menon and director Karthick Naren. There have been speculations about its release several times but it did not come true.

Recently, Karthick Narenâ€™s poll asking the opinion of his followers on the social media if he should release Naragasooran has fetched 87% positive replies. Following this, there were reports in social media that the makers are planning to release the film on the digital platform on April 17. However, sources from the film's camp told TNM that it is not true.

The film, touted to be a suspense drama, has Arvind Swami, Indrajith, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan and Aathmika in the star cast. The technical crew of this film comprises Ron Ethan Yohann for music, Sujith Sarang for cinematography and Sreejith Sarang for editing.

It may be noted that Karthick Narenâ€™s last release was Mafia: Chapter 1, which had hit the marquee last month. It was an action crime thriller that was produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar played the lead pair in this flick with Prasanna in an important role. The filmâ€™s music was composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography and editing were handled by Gokul Benoy and Sreejith Sarang respectively.

Karthik Naaren is busy with the prep work of his upcoming film which will have Dhanush in the lead role. The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and plans are on to have it hit the marquee in October this year. The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Dhanush is currently busy with Mari Selvarajâ€™s directorial Karnan, which is based on a true-life incident. Rajisha Vijayan plays Dhanushâ€™s love interest in this flick with the Malayalam actor Lal in a pivotal role.

Content provided by Digital Native