Nani will play the titular role in ‘Tuck Jagadish’ along with Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Tollywood actor Nani took to Twitter on Thursday to share an update about his latest project Tuck Jagadish. The 37-year-old actor shared an image of himself from the sets of the movie and announced that the post-production work for the movie is ongoing at the moment. Stating that the month of April will be exciting, he revealed that the movie will hit the big screens on April 23.

Post production in full swing .. April will be super exciting :)) #TuckJagadishOnApr23rd,” the tweet posted by Nani read.

Post production in full swing .. April will be super exciting :))#TuckJagadishOnApr23rd pic.twitter.com/YnewbNuqQO — Nani (@NameisNani) March 18, 2021

Many fans have expressed their excitement in response to the tweet and also mentioned that they can’t wait to receive more updates about the movie.

Touted to be a romcom, Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Nani has teamed up with director Shiva earlier for the movie Ninnu Kori. The film was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on April 16, but the release has now been postponed to April 23. The makers decided to postpone the release by a week’s time since releasing on April 16 might cause a box office clash with the Sekhar Kammula directorial Lov e Story.

Nani will be playing the titular role of Jagadish and the plot is likely to take place in a rural setting. The film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Other actors such as Rao Ramesh and Nasser among others will appear in supporting roles in the movie.

Tuck Jagadish is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens Production house. It has music by S Thaman while Prasad Murella is on board as the cinematographer.

Nani, who is better known as ‘Natural Star’ among fans, is also working on upcoming Telugu thriller Shyam Singha Roy alongside actor Sai Pallavi.

