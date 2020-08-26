Nani reveals intriguing details about his role in ‘V’

'V', which is set for OTT release on September 5, has Nani in the lead role.

Flix Tollywood

Revealing details about his role in the upcoming film V, actor Nani has said that he plays a character, which will be both scary as well as eerie. The star has been quoted as saying, “I play a character that’s scary and eerie, but you might end up rooting for him.”

This is creating a strong positive buzz among his fans online. V, which is set for OTT release on September 5, has Nani in the lead role. While not divulging anything about the title, the star pointed out that the audience will understand the reason in the fifth scene. Well, this has created further hype for V.

The film was slated for Ugadi release this year and the filmmakers were gearing up for it until the government announced lockdown on account of COVID-19 outbreak.

With no respite from the pandemic and uncertainty over theatres reopening anytime soon, the makers of V have decided to release the film on Amazon Prime on September 5.

Announcing the Ugadi release much earlier, the star had tweeted: “Violence kavalannaru ga :) Istha...UGADI ki SOLID ga istha,”

The other lead in the film, Sudheer Babu went on to write: “He is built with agility and grit. The Herculean who moves like a lightning ... and they call him the SUPER COP" Watch him taking on his nemesis from March 25, 2020.”

All these are reasons enough to watch the film!

Sharing the screen space with Nani in this entertainer is Sudheer Babu with Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas playing their lead pairs. The music for V is composed by Amit Trivedi while cinematography is handled by P G Vinda. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Nani’s other project in the making is Tuck Jagadish, which is in the shooting stage. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film has Nani in the lead role with Ritu Varma playing his lead pair. Jagapathi Babu plays a pivotal role in this flick. The film will have music by S S Thaman and Prasad Murella cranking the camera.

According to reports, the core of Tuck Jagadish has been taken from the yesteryear hit movie Balaramakrishnulu. However, there is no confirmation on this yet from the filmmakers. Tuck Jagadish was initially planned as a July release this year but had to stalled due to the coronavirus scare. The filmmakers are now planning its release next year. It may be noted that Balaramakrishnulu, directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty, had Sobhan Babu, Dr. Rajashekhar, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna playing the lead roles.

Nani last film release was Gang Leader, which hit the marquee last year. Directed by Vikram Kumar, it received a good response from the audiences.

Content provided by Digital Native