Nani and Sai Pallavi’s Shyam Singha Roy to hit theatres in December

Flix Tollywood

Marking the festival of Dasara, the makers of upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy released a motion poster from the film on Thursday, October 14. Confirming theatrical release for the film, the makers also announced that Shyam Singha Roy will be hitting the big screens this December. Starring actors Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles, Shyam Singha Roy is reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation. Nani will be appearing in dual roles as Shyam Singha Roy as well as Vasu. Unveiling the motion-poster featuring Nani as Vasu, director Rahul Sanrityan wrote: “Sharing the recently released motion-poster, director Rahul Sankrityan wrote: “‘KALI’ is a ferocious form of ‘DEVI’. Introducing VASU. From #ShyamSinghaRoy. Happy Dussehra IN THEATRES THIS DEC.”

The motion poster features Nani and an image of Hindu goddess Kali in the backdrop. In the first image, Nani’s face is partially seen and he is seen standing with his back against the camera. In the second image, Nani is seen in a black tee and grey jacket. The first image is likely to be Nani as Shyam Singha Roy, while the second seems to be the image of Nani as Vasu. Following the release of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish on Amazon Prime Video, fans have been eager to receive updates about the theatrical release of Shyam Singha Roy.

Set in Kolkata, the film is written by Satyadev Janga and has Naveen Nooli on board as the editor. Sanu John will be taking care of cinematography for the venture, while Mickey J Meyer has been roped in as the music composer. The supporting cast of Shyam Singha Roy also features actors Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in significant roles.

Nani was recently seen in Tuck Jagadish, while Sai Pallavi shared the screen with Naga Chaitanya in Sekhar Kammula’s recently released romantic drama Love Story.