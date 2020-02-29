Following the success of Oh Baby, Nandhini Reddy is working on her next project and there are various speculations about it. Reports have it that she had pitched in a breezy romantic entertainer to Naga Chaitanya and he has agreed to join the star cast. Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt will be bankrolling this untitled film. And we hear that Mickey J Meyer is already on board to compose the tunes.

While Nandhini Reddy is working on the script, Naga Chaitanya will be completing the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story which is in progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya – Sai Pallavi starrer have been rising high ever since its announcement. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

We hear that the film is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues further. In Love Story, Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect, which is another first in his career. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story is gearing up for release on April 2.

Recently, there was a rumour that Nandhini Reddy will be collaborating with Vaishnav Tej for a project that will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind under his banner Geetha Arts. However, it looks like there is no truth in this report. The director has put out a tweet, “ Stories should be written by writers or directors but our media friends seem to be feeling creative these days...... kanivvandi.....waiting for your next creative story on me .Meanwhile the “real news” on my film I will announce shortly.” This makes it clear that she is yet to decide on her next film.

Stories should be written by writers or directors but our media friends seem to be feeling creative these days ...... kanivvandi.....waiting for your next creative story on me .Meanwhile the “real news” on my film I will announce shortly — Nandini Reddy (@nandureddy4u) February 3, 2020

Nandhini Reddy’s last directorial was Oh Baby, which had Samantha in the lead role. It was the remake of the South Korean comedy-drama film Miss Granny that was written by Shin Dong-ik, Hong Yun-jeong and Dong Hee-seon and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Samantha played the younger version of the lead star and veteran actor Lakshmi played the senior version in the remake. The film was bankrolled by Sunita Tati under the banner People's Media Factory and Suresh Productions. Mickey J. Meyer composed music for this film.

