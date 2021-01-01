Naidu alleges collapse in law and order in Andhra, writes to Governor

Chandrababu Naiduâ€™s letter comes day after the murder of TDP spokesperson Nandam Subbaiah and an alleged attempt to attack former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan alleging collapse in law and order, failure of constitutional machinery in the state. Naidu in a two-page letter to the Governor alleged that the state is reeling under crimes like murders, rapes, threats and violent attacks. The letter from Naidu came days after the murder of TDP spokesperson Nandam Subbaiah in Kadapa district and an alleged attempt to attack former TDP MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Naidu accused a section of the police of "conniving" with the ruling party. He alleged that elected YSRCP representatives were spearheading attacks against TDP leaders and activists. Naidu alleged that YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy trespassed into TDP former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy's house with arms such as machetes, swords, and knives and accused the police of supporting the attack.

On December 24, clashes broke out in Tadipatri of Anantapur over alleged social media rumours that Kethireddy Peddareddy, the YSRCP MLA from Tadipatri, went to JC Prabhakar Reddy's home. Stone pelting was reported from the town, as TDP activists went on a rampage following the incident.

Naidu has also alleged that Kethireddy Peddareddy's open instigating remarks indicate that the police had abetted the attacks on TDP leaders.

"If an elected representative from the ruling party is abetting violence in an unabashed manner, one can imagine the law and order situation in the state. The Chief Minister himself is encouraging ruling party leaders by instigating them to attack and perpetuate violence," Naidu alleged.

While appealing to the Governor to restore the Constitution and its functioning in the state, he urged "Excellency intervene and render justice by punishing the police and the ruling party MLA that are involved in this attack." He also sought security for JC Prabhakar Reddy and his family, while concomitantly initiating necessary steps to prevent such attacks in the future.