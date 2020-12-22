Nagma shares throwback pics with superstar Rajnikanth

Nagma shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1995 blockbuster hit 'Baashha' directed by Suresh Krissna.

Actor Nagma is one of the most popular stars from the 90s. She has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. Nagma who is now a politician shared a throwback picture in which she's seen with superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha on Twitter. This picture was taken when Nagma met the couple during their London visit.

"In conversation with @rajinikanth Ji and his wife Lataji in London during their visit there, Jab we met. Friendly Memories. Glad that we worked together in a Most memorable movie ``Baasha", tweeted Nagma.

In conversation with @rajinikanth Ji and his wife Lataji in London during their visit their Jab we met . Friendly Memories . Glad that we worked together in a Most memorable movie Baasha . pic.twitter.com/sfV8rsX8nS â€” Nagma (@nagma_morarji) December 20, 2020

Nagma shared screen space with Rajinikanth in the 1995 blockbuster hit Baashha directed by Suresh Krissna. The story of the film revolves around an autoricksha driver who has a dreaded past. The film was shot in five months and ran in theaters for 175 days. The film, that has a cult following, was re-released last year for its 25th anniversary and was celebrated once again.

Nagma made her debut in Tollywood with Peddinti Alludu as a heroine and was last seen in Allari Ramudu, where she played the mother of Aarti Agarwal. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth after several delays recently announced that he would be entering politics and he would announce the party's name on December 31, 2020.

On the career front, he is currently shooting for Annaatthe in Hyderabad which is being directed by Siva. Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in key roles. D Imman has been signed as the filmâ€™s composer and this will be his second collaboration with Siva after Viswasam, which was a chartbuster album. Also, Siva's standard technical team comprising of cinematographer Vetri and editor Ruben have been roped in.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop out to avenge his daughterâ€™s death in Darbar, which was directed by A.R Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. While Anirudh Ravichander had composed music, Santosh Sivan cranked the camera. Despite grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide, Darbar turned out to be a damp squib at the box-office.

Following the failure of Darbar, it is rumored that Rajinikanth agreed to reduce his remuneration by half for Annaatthe. Darbar, which marked the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss, had reportedly incurred losses of Rs 70 crore.

