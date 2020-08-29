Nagarjuna teams up with Ahishor Solomon for ‘Wild Dog’

The film is reportedly based on true incidents with Nagarjuna playing an encounter specialist and Saiyyami Kher playing the female lead.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna has teamed up with Ahishor Solomon for his next titled Wild Dog. The makers of the film on Saturday have released the second look poster on the eve of the actor's birthday. The new poster features Nagarjuna who is seen wielding the gun with a fiery look.

The film is reportedly based on true incidents with Nagarjuna playing NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist and Saiyyami Kher playing the female lead.

The makers have completed shooting about 70% of the film. The team had been camping in Goa in the month of March to complete a shooting schedule and plans were on to travel to Thailand for the next schedule. But this has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment. The technical crew of this flick includes Shaneil Deo for handling the cinematography, Kiran Kumar for penning the dialogues and David Ismalone for choreographing the action sequences.

Nagarjuna also has the Bollywood flick Brahmastra in the pipeline in which he plays an archaeologist. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year and was progressing in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia and London. The film is scheduled to hit the marquee on December 4 this year.

Nagarjuna would also be teaming up with Praveen Sattaru of PSV Garuda Vega fame for a project. Earlier it was reported that the actor is considering a remake of the hit Hindi movie Raid. He may be reprising the role done by Ajay Devgn as the IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

Meantime, Nagarjuna would be hosting the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 and the preparations for it are currently on. The latest promo of the show is a major hit among the audience with the actor appearing in different getups.

(Content provided by Digital Native)