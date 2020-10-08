Nagarjuna to head to Kullu-Manali to shoot for â€˜Wild Dogâ€™?

Reports suggest that the actor will take a charter flight to Hyderabad during the weekends to host the ongoing season of â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Telugu.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni has teamed up with Ahishor Solomon for his next project titled Wild Dog, and the filmmakers have reportedly completed shooting about 70% of the film. The rest of the shoot which was scheduled to take place in Thailand had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The team had been camping in Goa in the month of March to complete a shooting schedule, and plans were on to travel to Thailand for the next schedule. The latest update is that the makers are planning to resume shooting of the film soon. They are planning a ten-day-long schedule in Kullu-Manali, and are availing permissions to shoot from military authorities and local governments.

Nagarjuna is currently hosting the fourth season of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss. It is being said that the actor would be taking a special charter flight back to Hyderabad during the weekends to host the reality show.

In Wild Dog, Nagarjuna plays NIA officer ACP Vijay Varma, an encounter specialist. Saiyyami Kher plays the female lead in the film. Ahishor Solomon is making his debut as a director with the film. The technical crew includes Shaneil Deo as the cinematographer, while Kiran Kumar is co-writing the dialogues with Ahishor Solomon. David Ismalone is choreographing the action sequences. The film is being produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has gained huge popularity within a week of its launch , as there were many twists and turns. The latest season recently recorded a TRP rating of 18.5, which is the highest among all the seasons of the show. Nagarjuna has managed to beat the numbers of the last season, which in itself was very popular. The premiere episode of the latest season was viewed by 40% of Hyderabad's population. The viewership of the premiere had increased by 20%, as compared to the previous season.

Nagarjuna also has the Bollywood film Brahmastra in the pipeline, in which he plays an archaeologist. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has Amitabh Bachchan playing an important role, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also playing the lead roles. The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria last year, and has been progressing well, with the team filming in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia and London.

(Content provided by Digital Native)