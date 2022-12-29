Naga Chaitanya-Venkat Prabhu film to hit the big screens next year

Helmed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, the film co-stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.

The makers of actor Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming Telugu movie Custody announced on Wednesday, December 28 that the film is set to hit the big screens on May 12 next year. The first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from the film was unveiled last month on the actor's 36th birthday. The film will see Chaitanya play the role of a police constable.

The release date of the movie was shared by production company Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production banner bankrolling the film, on its official Twitter page."#Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023," the post read. The film, directed by Venkat Prabhu, also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles.Veteran composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have given the music for the film.

Naga Chaitanya made his foray into Hindi film industry with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump. His last Telugu release was Thank You.

Director Venkat Prabhu predominantly works in Tamil films. According to India Today’s report, Venkat Prabhu had revealed in a statement released in April this year that the film will be a commercial entertainer that will appeal to the sensibilities of the Telugu audiences. "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya’s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences. Hence, I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out-and-out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also popular technicians who will take care of different crafts,” a statement by him read.

Venkat Prabhu’s last directorial venture was the anthology Victim which streamed on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Sony LIV. He had also directed Manmatha Leelai which released on April 1. Prior to Manmatha Leelai, Venkat Prabhu’s critically acclaimed time-loop thriller Maanaadu hit the big screens in November last year. Starring Simbu and SJ Suryah in the lead, Maanaadu was a political thriller that opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.