Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi starrer a typical love story: Director Shekar Kammula

Shekar is known for conducting workshops right before the commencement of the shooting and he has followed the same work pattern for this film also.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer, which is being directed by Shekar Kammula, is progressing well. While the title of this film has not been announced officially to date, reports surfaced that it has been titled, Love Story. However, there is no confirmation on it yet.

In an interview to the Deccan Chronicle, the director opened up about the film thus: “It’s a typical love story with a strong conflict point. The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. In fact, instead of erecting sets, we shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing.”

Shekar Kammula is known for conducting workshops right before the commencement of the shooting and he has followed the same work pattern for this film also. The director, however, says that these aren’t workshops but reading sessions so that the actors can get a better understanding of the script.

Incidentally, this film requires Naga Chaitanya to speak the Telangana slang but the actor is not well versed in the slang and required training to master it. Knowing well that making a small mistake would be a huge disaster for the film, Sekhar Kammula has trained the actor himself. After all, the director hails from Telangana and can speak the language well.

On the film’s progress, we hear that the director intends to complete the film’s shooting in three schedules. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

We hear that the film is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving into the city from the village and what ensues further. Pavan, a product of AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick.

