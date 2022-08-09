Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna's romantic drama Thank You to stream on OTT

‘Thank You’ is directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor’s recently released Telugu film Thank You is all set for its Over-the-Top (OTT) release following its theatrical release on July 22. Directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is set to stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 11. Sharing the announcement, the OTT platform tweeted, “They are here to drown you into a pleasant sea of wholesomeness with a very distinct storyline #ThankYouOnPrime, Aug 11.”

Thank You is a feel-good, coming-of-age film which revolves around a successful businessman played by Naga Chaitanya, who is compelled to pause and reflect upon his life after a life-altering incident. Speaking about the film in a press statement, Naga Chaitanya said, “Thank You is very close to my heart and I think that the audience will relate to the emotional journey. The film sheds light on the importance of showing gratitude, and how one should be thankful for every good and bad thing in life. We have to express ourselves fully. I think that will be the biggest takeaway for the audience from the movie. I am very delighted to bring this romantic drama closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vikram K Kumar stated, "Teaming up with the best in the industry; right from the production, the technicians and cast has been a heartwarming experience. After I read the script and sat with it through the pandemic, I empathized with this emotion and it was so powerful that it was a blessing to have such a powerful team come together to tell this story with me. I resonated with this idea so much that I felt like everybody should live this story and experience it. With Prime Video backing it - I’m confident that it’s such a global platform which allows the kind of reach I have hoped for, with such a personal yet universally relevant story.”