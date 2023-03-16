Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose to be felicitated by Telangana Sahitya Academy

Academy Chairman Juluru Gowri Shankar announced that the felicitation programme will be held in Hyderabad on March 28.

The Telangana Sahitya Academy has decided to felicitate lyricist Chandrabose, who penned the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR. Academy Chairman Juluru Gowri Shankar, on Wednesday, March 15, announced that a felicitation programme will be held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on March 28. He said that the whole of Telugu society is proud that by using phrases from rural Telangana, Chandrabose “penned an enlivening song that received the admiration of the world”.

Gowri Shankar on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of various literary bodies to discuss the arrangements for the meeting. He observed that for the first time a Telugu song bagging the global award is a matter of happiness for all. The meeting decided to hold a meeting on March 28 to honour Chandrabose.. The Academy Chairman appealed to poets and writers to attend the meeting. He said that film lyricist Chandrabose made Telangana proud by taking the Telugu song to the world stage.

The hugely popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR recently won the prestigious Academy Award, popularly known as the Oscars, for the best original song. The award was received by music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. This is the first Oscar win for a song from a Telugu film, and the second Oscar ever to be bagged by an Indian music composer, after AR Rahman and Gulzar won the award for ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

