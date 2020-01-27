Mutton prices in Bengaluru skyrocket as traders, farmers face fodder shortage

While the average wholesale price of mutton is around Rs 650 per kg, prices of mutton in some areas in Bengaluru are as high as Rs 1,000 per kg.

news Meat

Mutton prices in Bengaluru have been skyrocketing for the past two months, with wholesale prices in some areas going as high as Rs 1,000 per kg. Market associations and rearer associations have attributed this price hike to the scant rainfall and the subsequent lack of fodder in the state.

Speaking to TNM, Lokesh Gowda, chairman of the Karnataka State Sheep and Goat Farmers’ Co-operative Society, says that the cost of mutton in rural areas is around Rs 400 per kg and in urban areas is an average Rs 650 per kg.

“There has been a fodder shortage in Bengaluru after deficient rainfall. Usually, we grow our own produce but since there has not been enough rainfall this year, there has not been enough fodder for the goats and sheep. We have to buy additional fodder and because of more demand, the prices of fodder have also increased. Earlier we used to get fodder for Rs 7 per kg, it is now Rs 9 per kg,” Lokesh says.

While parts of Karnataka witnessed heavy rainfall in monsoon season last year, Bengaluru urban and rural areas witnessed a rainfall deficit. Parts of Karnataka also witnessed a drought, with the government announcing 49 taluks as drought-hit in October 2019.

Lokesh adds that most of the increased costs are going to the middlemen, and the farmers and rearers are getting a lesser margin of the increased prices. Lokesh adds that mutton usually sells at Rs 450-500 per kg but is now being sold at Rs 600-670 wholesale.

A Business Standard report from earlier this month showed that cities in neighbouring Maharashtra are also facing a rise in mutton as well as poultry prices. Traders and dealers say a lot of demand has been emanating from south India, and traders have been coming to Maharashtra and are transporting large quantities of meat to south Indian states.

Goat supply has also been affected after the devastating floods last year in parts of Maharashtra and north Karnataka.