Must-watch Dulquer Salmaan movies that showcase his versatility

From heartwarming dramas to captivating romances, experience the best of Dulquer Salmaan's filmography.

Flix Cinema

Apart from acting in romantic comedies, actor Dulquer Salmaan over the years has evolved as an actor with his ability to perform a wide range of characters. From heartwarming dramas to romantic comedies, Dulquer's ability to bring depth and charisma to his characters shines through. The actor surprised everybody by choosing to act in an intense film like Kammattipaadam (2016). Besides being a bonafide star, the filmography of the actor shows that he has been willing to experiment with even characters having a negative shade.

Dulquer will be soon seen in the period gangster film King of Kotha. The film is set to hit theaters in August as an Onam release. So, it is the perfect time to delve into his filmography and revisit his must-watch movies.

Here is a list of must-watch Dulquer Salmaan movies that not only showcase his versatility but also offer captivating storytelling and memorable performances.

Ustad Hotel (2012): In this heartwarming drama directed by Anwar Rasheed, Dulquer portrays Faizi, a young man who aspires to be a chef. It is one of those beautiful films which portrays the beautiful relationship between siblings. Dulquer is the youngest sibling, who grows up in the care of four loving sisters. The film explores the themes of family, love, and the pursuit of dreams. Despite its critical acclaim, Ustad Hotel remains an underrated gem that showcases Dulquer's charm and acting prowess.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar

Charlie (2015): In this feel-good romantic drama directed by Martin Prakkat, Dulquer plays the enigmatic character of Charlie, a young man with a mysterious past. Though Dulquer does not have a considerable amount of screen time, he dominates the film with his eccentric character who is care-free and purely magic. Dulquerâ€™s character wearing printed clothes, sporting a ruffled beard, and his endearing personality makes Charlie a must-watch film. The bold colour themes used in the frame adds to the fantasy element of the film.

The film received critical acclaim and Dulquer's portrayal was highly lauded, earning him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

Streaming on Sun NXT

OK Kanmani (2015): Directed by Mani Ratnam, OK Kanmani is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships. Dulquer portrays Aditya, a young game designer, and his chemistry with Nithya Menen received immense praise. The film was a commercial success and remains a favorite among fans. With OK Kanmani, Mani Ratnam had fulfilled the appeal of fans who had been yearning for years to recreate a film like the classic Alaipayuthey.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar

Kammatipaadam (2016): Directed by Rajeev Ravi, Kammatipaadam is a hard-hitting crime drama set in the slums of Kerala. Dulquer Salman's performance as Krishnan, a man caught up in the world of violence and revenge, received critical acclaim. The film showcased his ability to take on intense and gritty roles.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar

Mahanati (2018): This biographical film directed by Nag Ashwin chronicles the life of the legendary actress Savitri. Dulquer portrayed the iconic actor Gemini Ganesan, Savitri's husband, and his nuanced performance earned him accolades. Dulquer was the apt cast to play the role of Gemini Ganesan. With his charming and convincing performance Dulquer makes us believe that he is indeed Gemini Ganesan. Though Dulquer has less screen time in this film, he makes up for it with his brilliant performance. The film was a box office success and received numerous awards.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Karwaan (2018): Dulquerâ€™s Bollywood debut, directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan is a road trip comedy-drama that follows the journey of three individuals who come together under unusual circumstances. Dulquer portrays the character of Avinash, a young man dealing with the unexpected death of his father. The film beautifully blends humor, emotions, and self-discovery as the trio embarks on a trip that changes their lives.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Kurup (2021): For fans of the crime and thriller genre, Kurup is a must-watch. Dulquer Salmaan stars as Sukumara Kurup, India's most wanted fugitive, who has been missing since 1984. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, this film unveils the gripping story of Kurup and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is based on a real-life incident.

Streaming on Netflix

Sita Ramam (2022): Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam explores the intriguing mystery surrounding the characters Ram (portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan) and Sita Mahalakshmi (played by Mrunal Thakur). The movie unfolds through two timelines, 1964 and 1984, and follows a Pakistani-origin student who arrives in India from London to trace Sita and delivers a 20-year-old letter written by Ram. Dulquer's performance as Ram adds depth to the storyline, making this film a must-watch.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Chup: Revenge of the artist (2022): In this thriller, Dulquer stars alongside Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwantari. Chup chronicles the story of a psychopathic killer targetting film critics. The movie is also a tribute to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt and his iconic 1959 masterpiece Kaagaz ke Phool. Dulquerâ€™s performance in the film won him many accolades including the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award.

Streaming on Zee5