Murder of homeless woman and necrophilia caught on CCTV camera in Karnataka

The Hassan police have formed two teams to nab the unidentified man.

news Crime

A horrifying act of murder and necrophilia has occurred in Karnataka’s Hassan district and the entire incident has been caught on CCTV camera. At 12.03 am on August 26, a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans can be seen creeping up to the side of a pavement, where two homeless people are sleeping. He suddenly lifts his hands and it is then that one can see him holding a huge cement block in his hands. He drops the block onto the homeless person sleeping on the right corner of the pavement and he runs away.

Between 12.03 and 12.40 am, the homeless woman can be seen struggling with her head injury. The woman tries to move and leans against the wall located onto her right.

At around 12.42 am, the same man returns, only to find that only the woman in the pink saree, whom he attempted to kill, has a bleeding wound on her head and is struggling. By tthen the man, who was sleeping next to the homeless woman would have left the spot. The man with the white shirt and blue jeans tries to grab her and is seen forcing her to stand up. The woman, however, pushes him away and he leaves.

At 12.58 am, the same man, once again walks towards the pavement. The woman is now seen lying down. He picks up the same cement brick and once again throws it on her head and runs away. He returns just three minutes later, only to find that she is dead. The man goes on to rape her dead body.

The incident occurred near Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road in Hassan near the Kannika Parameshwari Temple. The CCTV camera was installed by a co-operative bank, located adjacent to the pavement, where the woman was murdered.

Hassan district Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda told TNM that the man is yet to be identified and that two teams have been formed to trace him. In addition, a technical team has also been formed to look for clues based on forensic evidence gathered at the scene. Hassan police said that they have questioned the other homeless man, who was sleeping on the pavement next to the woman as well.

Currently, the police have registered a case under section 302 (murder). “The man first killed the woman and then he had intercourse with the dead body. We are waiting for the forensic report to come in first before we can add more sections to the FIR since this is a sensitive case,” Srinivas Gowda added.