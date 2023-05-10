Mumbai court grants bail to accused in IIT Bombay student suicide case

Police found a suicide note of Darshan Solanki that named Arman as the cause of his death, following which he was arrested.

news Court

A Mumbai court, on Saturday, May 6, has granted bail to an IIT-Bombay student Arman Khatri, who was arrested in connection with the suicide of fellow student Darshan Solanki. The court observed that mere allegations in a suicide note will not be sufficient to draw a conclusion that the accused has committed the offence of abetment, and granted him bail.

On February 12, Darshan Solanki (18) - a first-year student of BTech (Chemical Engg) - was found dead on the Powai campus of the IIT Bombay. Police found a suicide note that named Arman as the cause of his death, following which he was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the order that was made available to the public on Wednesday, the court observed: “So far as the harassment to the deceased (Solanki) on the caste discrimination ground, there is nothing on record to show that the applicant/accused (Khatri) was harassing the deceased on the ground of caste discrimination. Except for the one incident of showing the paper cutter to the deceased Darshan by the applicant, there is nothing on record to show that the applicant/accused instigated the deceased Darshan to commit suicide.” Reports said that Arman had threatened him with a paper cutter after he had allegedly made a communal remark.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai police arrested Arman Khatri on April 9. This development came days after the police found a suicide note that said that “Arman killed me.” Arman, who was Darshan’s batchmate, was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The suicide note was sent to experts who confirmed a match with other handwriting samples of Darshan.

On February 13, one day after Darshan’s death, a committee was formed by IIT Bombay to probe the circumstances behind his death. The committee consisted of the convenor of the chemistry department, wardens of the hostel, and student representatives of the SC/ST cell, among others. In its report, the committee ruled out caste discrimination as a cause for his death. However, Darshan’s father said that he rejected the findings of the committee and did not believe that they would bring out the truth.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India