In continuation with the biopic trend in Indian cinema, a film on weightlifter Karnam Malleswari has been announced by the makers on the occasion of her birthday on Monday.

Malleshwari was the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. She won a bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Announcing the movie, Kona Film Corporation tweeted: "On her birthday, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on Karnam Malleswari, FIRST Indian Woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multiligual Pan Indian movie. Happy Birthday Karnam Malleswari."

On her birthday today, we proudly announce our next, a biopic on @kmmalleswari, FIRST Indian woman to win a medal at Olympics. A multilingual PAN Indian movie! #HBDKarnamMalleswari



by @konavenkat99

by @sanjanareddyd

by @MVVCinema_ & @KonaFilmCorp.#MVVSatyanarayana pic.twitter.com/W2qsBft9iL â€” KonaFilmCorporation (@KonaFilmCorp) June 1, 2020

MVV Satyanarayana and Kona Venkat are producing this project under the banners of MVV Cinema and Kona Film Corporation.

The movie will be directed by Sanjana Reddy, who made her debut with Raj Tarun's Raju Gadu.

The script for the biopic has been written by Kona Venkat. His Nishabdam, starring Anushka Shetty and Madhavan, is slated for release this year.

As announced by the makers, the Malleswari biopic will be a multilingual pan-Indian movie. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages too. The details regarding the film's title, cast and crew are yet to be revealed officially. However, sources say that the makers are thinking of casting Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, considering that the biopic will be released in Hindi as well.

Karnam Malleswari is a native of Andhra Pradesh. She has been awarded the Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards. She also runs the K Malleswari Foundation which is involved in identifying the 'right kind' of sporting talent. It's the first women's weightlifting fitness and wellness NGO in Delhi.

Recently Malleswari had tweeted that her son was participating in the Mr-Miss Asia Glamour 2020 contest. She wished him good luck.

"Happy to share on my son Sharad, participating in this personality show . Wishing him all the best for the semi finals and final stage of this contest. Am glad to see him grow into a fine young man," she had said.