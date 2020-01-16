In a moving letter, Tamil actor Vishnu opens up about his battle with depression

Actor Vishnu Vishal spoke about how a divorce after 11 years of marriage, being away from his young son, stress, sleeplessness and an injury took a toll on his life.

It is rare to see actors from the Tamil film industry opening up about their mental health struggles. Hence, it was all the more commendable that actor Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter to share with his fans the details of his struggle with depression.

“I took the Vaaranam Aayiram way,” he began his tweet, referring to director Gautham Menon’s 2008 film, in which the lead character, played by Surya, overcomes personal struggles by turning to physical exercise.

Vishnu then proceeds to address his struggles in his letter.

“I wish to share something about myself today. My journey so far has been a blessed one, marred by ups and downs just like anyone else’s. But the last two and a half years have been extremely difficult, filled with dark days and darker nights,” he wrote.

He then spoke about how a divorce after 11 years of marriage, being away from his young son, stress and sleeplessness all piled up and took a significant toll on his health, even to the extent of requiring surgery following an injury during a film shoot.

He proceeds to talk about his journey and how he sought help for his troubles.

“I reached out for help, started therapy and underwent treatment for depression. Taking charge of my life, I started working out under a professional trainer, started eating healthy, restricted alcohol, practised yoga, cut judgmental people out of my life, blocked negative people on social media, spent more time with family, and a few close friends who always keep me in a positive state of mind. I started focusing on myself and my work,” he wrote.

The actor also emphasised how improving his physical health helped him improve his mental health.

“To all those who had my back during this trying time, thank you. We did this together,” he ends his letter.

P.S - Sorry for the long letter but i had to put my heart out to all my lovely fans and friends :)

#motivation #lifelessons #thewayback #train #painandgain #facingchallenges pic.twitter.com/jKWHzahoHR — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) January 16, 2020

It is definitely one of the rare moments that an actor from Kollywood has opened up about their mental health struggles. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone first spoke about her battles with depression four years ago, which helped change the discourse around mental health.

