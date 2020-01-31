Mounting woes for Balakrishna-Boyapati film?

The film officially went to floors on December 6, but little progress has been made.

Flix Tollywood

Looks like N Balakrishna’s upcoming film with director Boyapati Srinivas is in trouble. The film was launched with the official pooja last month with expectations that the shooting would commence shortly after Sankaranthi. However, weeks following the festival there has been no further traction on that front.

According to sources, Boyapati Srinivas is currently in his hometown following the demise of his mother. This along with Balakrishna’s hesitancy to work with cinematographer Ram Prasad after the failure of the actor’s last release Ruler are thought to be the reasons for the delay.

It has been rumoured that the filmmakers are planning on bringing in a replacement DOP but have yet to find one.

To add to the woes of the filmmakers, there are reports that Catherine Tresa, who had been approached to play the female lead, is not a part of the project anymore. Sources say that it is true that Catherine was considered for the role at one point in time but that it did not materialize for various reasons. The team is currently on the lookout for another leading lady to play the part.

There is a buzz that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt may be signed up to play the main antagonist in the film. It may be noted here that N Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinivas are teaming up for the third time after Simha and Legend turned out to be hits as well. The film went on the floors with the official pooja done on December 6. Tentatively being called NBK 106 is being produced by Miriyala Raveendar under his banner.

