Motion poster for Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’ is out

Sandalwood

The film, directed by Tharun Sudhir, stars Asha Bhat as the female lead.

The motion poster of Darshan’s Roberrt was released on Christmas and has garnered the attention of the actor’s fans and film buffs. On the release of the motion poster, the film’s director, Tharun Sudhir said in an interview to Cinema Express that everyone was curious about the hero’s look in the film, so the new poster seems to have upped the expectation levels.

The motion poster shows Darshan in black jeans, black t-shirt, black bandana and a slick black leather jacket holding a gun, amidst lightning, thunder and falling rain, while a group of vehicles can be seen assembled in the background.

It may be recalled that the first motion poster for Roberrt was released on Christmas last year and two others were launched on Ramzan and Deepavali this year. On this, the director said, “It is nice to celebrate our films during festivals, and I didn’t find a better day than Christmas to reveal Roberrt’s motion poster.”

On the film’s progress, the director pointed out that just two songs need to be canned and that the shooting will resume on New Year’s Day.

It may be noted here that the shooting for Roberrt began at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan’s character in it is named Robert but the director put an end to all guesswork and clarified that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka.

Asha Bhat plays the female lead in this entertainer while Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu will be seen as the antagonist. Vinod Prabhakar and Chikanna are part of the star cast as well and will be seen in pivotal roles. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork.

Darshan currently has Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, the film is produced by well-known producer Rockline Venkatesh under his banner. The film is said to be inspired by a historical novel penned by BL Venu.

