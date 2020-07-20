Partner

This mother urgently needs Rs 6.5 lakh to save her son from cancer, you can help her

Her 5-year-old son Ritesh has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer which is common in infants. She needs your help.

“I sit beside him to sing a lullaby hoping to distract him. But Ritesh continues to cry out in pain,” says Ranjana, holding her son and explaining how tough it has been for them. Her 5-year-old son, Ritesh has been diagnosed with B acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer which is common in infants. Little Ritesh has to undergo painful chemotherapy sessions while his parents helplessly watch their son suffer.

You can help Ritesh, donate here.

It was not always like this. Ritesh was a very happy child. He used to jump around a lot and would flash a wide smile whenever he was about to get scolded. However, things took an unfortunate turn when all of a sudden Ritesh fell sick. He lost his appetite and was perpetually restless.

Slowly dark circles appeared around his eyes, which made the eyes look swollen. His parents got scared and visited the hospital where they discovered their son’s disease. Since then, the family has been shuttling between the hospital and their house to ensure that Ritesh gets his treatment but the things are not that simple. The cure is a long process with chemotherapy and supportive treatment. It can take more than 2 years.

His parents are struggling day and night to gather funds for the treatment. Ritesh’s father, Chandrakant is working overtime but no matter what he does, he’ll never be able to arrange Rs 6.5 lakh needed for the treatment.

Cancer has destroyed their family’s happiness. It has replaced the happy nature of Ritesh with loud cries and sadness. Having exhausted all means, their only hope is you. With your generous donations, Ritesh can be saved from the clutches of this deadly disease. Please help him.

