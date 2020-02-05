‘Most Eligible Bachelor’: Makers reveal title of Akhil Akkineni’s next

The film is directed by ‘Bommarillu’ Bhaskar and will see Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Flix Tollywood

Director Bommarilu Bhaskar and Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film went on floors last year without a title and movie buffs have been referring to the film as 'Akhil 4'. On February 4, the filmmakers revealed the title poster of this flick and we now have it that the title is Most Eligible Bachelor.

Akhil Akkineni tweeted, "Stepping forward as #MostEligibleBachelor. Meet all you soon with the first look on the 8th. #MEB #AlluAravind @hegdepooja #BommarilluBhaskar @GopiSundarOffl #PradeeshMVarma #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @GA2Official".

This means the first look of the film will be out on February 8. From the title, it is evident that Most Eligible Bachelor will be a youthful entertainer. Pooja Hegde is pairing up with Akhil in this flick. The technical crew includes Gopi Sunder for music, Pradeep M Sharma for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. Sources say that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album.

Akhil reportedly agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline line, say sources. Incidentally, Akhil had starred in three films so far but none of them made a big impact at the box office.

Meanwhile, If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Akhil Akkineni and director Harish Shankar might be collaborating for a project. Both of them are busy with their prior commitments and have not discussed the possibility of a project until now.

Akhil’s last film release was Mr. Majnu, which was directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Nidhi Agarwal plays Akhil’s love interest in the film with the star cast also including Izabelle Leite, Naga Babu, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sithara, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Vidyullekha Raman and Ro Ashika. The rest of the technical crew of this Akhil Akkineni starrer includes S Thaman for music, George C Williams for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

