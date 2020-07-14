Month after Sushant's death, Rhea Chakraborty and co-star Swastika post tributes

While Rhea penned an emotional letter, Swastika shared an old video of them dancing on the sets of 'Dil Bechara'.

A month after the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, tributes started pouring in for the late actor on social media from friends and colleagues in the film industry, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. While Rhea shared a letter that she had penned, Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee, with whom Sushant worked in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, shared a video on Instagram of them dancing. The video was shot when the two actors were working on the film Dil Bechara.

Swastika wrote, “I’d like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love.” Dil Bechara incidentally is the last film that the late actor worked on and it also stars Sanjana Sanghi. It was earlier reported that the trailer of the movie had become the most liked trailer of a film on YouTube, even leaving Avengers: Infinity War behind.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, put up an emotional letter that she has penned for him, saying that they are “eternally connected. To infinity and beyond”. She also shared two photos of her with Sushant.

She wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

She added, “I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would have welcomed “the greatest physicist;with open arms’."

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's former girlfriend and co-star from the TV series Pavitra Rishta, also posted what looked like a tribute on Instagram although she did not explicitly mention the actor.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The actor had reportedly died by suicide.