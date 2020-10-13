Mohanlal to team up with B Unnikrishnan and Udayakrishna for a film?

Writer Udayakrishna and Mohanlal have earlier collaborated for 'Pulimurugan' which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the starâ€™s career.

Flix Mollywood

Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan has posted a picture with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and writer Udhayakrishna with the caption â€˜YESâ€™ on his social media page sparking off speculations that the three might join hands for a new project.

Unnikrishnan and Mohanlal have earlier worked together in Madampi, Mr Fraud, Villain, and Grandmaster. Udayakrishna and Mohanlal have collaborated for Pulimurugan which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the starâ€™s career. However, it will be the first time that Unnikrishnan and Udayakrishna will be teaming up. Reports are that the shooting of this venture will begin next month and by that time Mohanlal would have completed Drishyam 2, which is currently under progress.

Drishyam 2 is the second part of the 2013 movie Drishyam, which was hugely successful. Jeethu Joseph, the director, is now making the sequel with mostly the same set of actors reprising their roles in the first part. This includes the Georgekutty family played by Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba and Esther. There are some new characters introduced to the story that is set seven years after the incidents in Drishyam. Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar have been roped in to play these roles.

The director has said in an earlier interview to TNM that Drishyam 2 will be a family entertainer. But then he calls the first part too a family entertainer and not quite a thriller. The film revolved around an inadvertently committed murder and the clever attempts to hide it by a smart uneducated man using the knowledge he has gained from watching movies.

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are also tying up for another film called Ram, which will have Tamil star Trisha playing the female lead. Actors Indrajith and Durga Krishna will also play pivotal roles.

Mohanlal also has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in the post-production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role in a period drama, alongside actors like Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh and others. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal are also part of the movie.

Watch: Trailer of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

