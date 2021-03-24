Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barroz’ starts rolling

The puja of the film was held on Wednesday with many Mollywood celebrities attending the event.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting for popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz: The Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure started with a puja on Wednesday in Kochi. The movie, which is said to be a 3D film, is set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, India and Africa.

Many prominent celebrities from Mollywood, including actors Mammootty, Prithviraj, filmmakers Priyadarshan, Sibi Malayil, and producer Antony Perumbavoor took part in the event held on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mohanlal had released a video stating that the film’s works will hit the floors on Wednesday. Mohanlal’s spouse Suchitra Mohanlal was also present in the event.

The film is reportedly based on a Portugese mythical figure named Barroz who was the guardian of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for 400 years. Mohanlal also plays the lead role in the movie.

Incidentally, the movie is penned by Jijo Punnoose, who made the first 3D film in India, My Dear Kuttichathan (1984). KU Mohanan is the cinematographer of the movie. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the film.

According to reports, two Spanish actors Rafael Amargo and Paz Vega, will also be acting in the film. Though it was earlier announced that the film’s shooting will start in June 2020, it had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan wished Mohanlal for Barroz on Tuesday. “T 2881 - Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ' .. success , prosperity and greater glory,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

Following this, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to the actor for his wishes. “Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message. Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers,” Mohanlal wrote sharing Amitabh Bachchan’s post.

Watch video of the film's puja: