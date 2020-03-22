Mohanlal, many others share fake info that ‘clapping may kill virus’, PIB debunks

“The vibration generated by clapping together will not destroy the coronavirus infection,” clarified the Press Information Bureau.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to stand in their balconies and clap hands and clang utensils to show appreciation for all health professionals working towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the “WhatsApp University” has been on overdrive. Many were quick to link the 'rationale' behind clapping and clanging to astrology and science.

Even actor Mohanlal was quick to join the bandwagon to propagate random messages that claimed, the sound produced from the clapping is powerful in killing all bacteria and viruses in the air. Though Mohanlal's message was largely about staying home and practicing social distancing, he added two lines about why clapping was necessary.

“Clapping together is a process. The sound produced is like a mantram (chant) and there is a possibility that many bacteria and virus will be destroyed. Let it all get destroyed. I urge everybody to cooperate,” he said in a telephone interview to Manorama News channel.

Different versions of this message are doing the rounds on WhatsApp. One read: “The 5 pm clapping Modiji asked us to do is extremely interesting… At that time Moon is passing to a new 'nakshatra' called Revati. The playing of bells and clapping: The cumulative vibration will encourage blood circulation in the body.”

Another false message claimed: “22nd March is Amavasya, darkest day in a month. All virus, bacteria and evil forces have maximum potential and power on such days. 5 PM- clapping, shankh nada etc by 130 crore people at the same time will create so much vibrations that (the) virus will lose all potency.”

However, debunking such misinformation, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, “No! The vibration generated by clapping together will not destroy coronavirus infection.”

As part of its effort to dispel all rumours peddling during the COVID-19 pandemic, PIB said that the clapping initiative during the Janata curfew at 5 pm “is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly day and night to counter coronavirus in India”.

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping together will NOT destroy #Coronavirus infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude towards the Emergency staff working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

After Mohanlal made the statement on the regional news broadcast, users on social media have been trolling the actor, with apt memes also being generated simultaneously, many quoting famous dialogues from his movies.

While some asked him to go to Italy (a reference to the viral video where residents in Italy were seen standing in balconies and clapping for health workers), another user said, “There is no need to go to the hospital now; let’s all just clap hands and recover.”

