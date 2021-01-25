Mohanlal launches first look poster of ‘Vaashi’

The film has Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead.

Flix Entertainment

Mohanlal launched the first look poster of Vaashi, which Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas in the lead. Sharing the first look poster on his Instagram handle he wrote, "Launching the Movie Title of My Dear Friend Suresh Kumar's - Revathy Kalaamandhir’s next venture VAASHI. I wish Suresh, Keerthy Suresh, Tovino Thomas, Vishnu G Raghav and the Team of VAASHI the very best! #RevathyKalaamandhir #VaashitheMovie #UrvashiTheatresRelease (sic).”

Directed by Vishnu G Raghav, the project will be bankrolled by Keerthy's father and veteran producer Suresh Kumar. Sharing the news Keerthy wrote, "Introducing Vaashi, A movie that took almost 7 years to fall in place rather than one that was put together. Look forward to all your love & support for this movie that's close to my heart!"

Last seen in the Telugu film Miss India, Keerthy Suresh is currently camped in Dubai where she has commenced shooting for a new Tollywood film with Mahesh Babu titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh’s GMB Entertainments, the project marks the first collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu, who will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh for the first time. Keerthy landed in Dubai a few days ago.

Watch: Miss India trailer

During the promotions of her latest release Miss India, she also confirmed that apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, her upcoming releases include the Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi and the Tamil film Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth. She also said that she’s in talks for a new Tamil film and two Telugu projects.

She also has the Tamil film titled Saani Kaayidham in which she will be sharing screen space with director Selvaraghavan. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film will see Keerthy and Selvaraghavan on the run after committing a major crime. This project marks Selvaraghavan’s acting debut in a full-length role. The project is slated to go on the floor soon and it will hit the screens later this year.

Keerthy also has the Tollywood film Rang De opposite Nithiin. Directed by Venky Atluri, the team had resumed the shooting in Dubai amid the pandemic last year. The film's soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

