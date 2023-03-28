Mohanlal kickstarts Big Boss Malayalam Season 5, welcomes all 18 contestants

Flix Entertainment

Mohanlal kickstarted Season 5 of the much-awaited reality television show Big Boss Malayalam on Sunday, March 26. The superstar host had previously announced the theme of the season – Battle of the originals – in a series of promos released by Disney Hotstar, the official streaming partner of the show. In the grand opening on Sunday, Mohanlal welcomed all 18 participants of the season, introducing each contestant and wishing them luck.

This season’s participant list was widely talked about on social media, and speculations about contestants were circulated among fans of the show. While some of the predicted names have indeed found a place in the show, there are some surprise entries as well.

Here is the full list of all the 18 participants in this season of Big Boss Malayalam: Reneesha Rahiman, Rinosh George, Cerena Ann Johnson, Sobha Viswanath, Sagar Surya, Vishnu Joshi, Angeline Mariya, Sree Devi Menon, Junaiz VP, Akhil Marar, Anjuz Rosh, Maneesha, Aniyan Midhun, Nadira Mehrin, Lachu Gram, Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Sruthi Lakshmi, and Gopika.

While all other participants were selected through a regular vetting process, Gopika earned her spot in the house through what is titled “The Big Boss commoner” slot, where a non-celebrity is given an opportunity to become a Big Boss contestant.

All 18 participants will be locked inside the Big Boss house for a period of 100 days, with no contact with the outside world. The set of the reality show is reportedly located in Film City, Mumbai. The house has been designed by art director and filmmaker Omung Kumar.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 will stream 24x7 on Disney Plus Hotstar, and a consolidated hour-long episode will be aired daily on Asianet.