Mohanlal joins Jeethu Joseph’s 'Ram' sets

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will also have Trisha, Adil Hussain and Indrajith Sukumaran in important roles.

The shooting of the Mohanlal starrer Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph began recently and is progressing well with the lead star joining the sets. Mohanlal shared his look on his social media accounts. Director Jeethu Joseph too shared a still from the movie set. All dressed up in suit and tie, Mohanlal was seen with Bollywood actor Adil Hussain and director Jeethu.

Trisha is playing the female lead in Ram and this is the first time she is paired opposite Mohanlal. She reportedly plays the role of a doctor in the film.

Adil Hussain and Indrajith Sukumaran play crucial roles in the film. Reports are that Adil Hussain’s role is very small and yet crucial to the storyline. Indrajith, on the other hand, will have a good amount of screen time sharing the space with Mohanlal.

Durga Krishna and Sai Kumar are part of the cast as well. Made on a big budget, Ram will be shot in various locations in Cairo, Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi.

It may be recalled here that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s last film together Drishyam was a big hit, therefore, expectations on their new venture are high.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for Mohanlal’s next film release, Big Brother. Directed by Siddique, it has the Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Satna Titus and others in the cast. While Mohanlal, Anoop Menon and Sarjano Khalid play brothers in this flick, Arbaaz will be seen as a police officer.

The motion poster of Big Brother was released by Mohanlal recently and he looks stylish in this action-suspense thriller. Big Brother was planned as a Christmas release last year but was postponed due to delay in post-production work. It is gearing up for release later this month.

