Mohanlal giving final touches to Baburaj’s make-up on ‘Marakkar’ sets goes viral

‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’, made on a huge budget, is directed by Priyadarshan.

The release of the most expected film in the Malayalam film industry, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal, has been postponed indefinitely following the coronavirus outbreak. The shooting of this mega project was completed last year and it was in the post-production mode. While the release date remains uncertain, the filmmakers have made it clear that Marakkar will not have a direct OTT release. Last year, a sneak peek of Marakkar was screened at the Aashirvadathode Lalettan event in Kochi, which triggered a positive buzz about the film.

At a time when the expectations on the film are high, a pic from the sets has kicked up the buzz a notch higher. Actor Baburaj posted a pic online that shows star Mohanlal giving Baburaj’s make-up a final touch as make-up artist Pattanam Rasheed looks on. Baburaj captioned the pic: “Kunjali Marakkar… final touch from Lalettan.”

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, made on a huge budget, is directed by Priyadarshan and bankrolled jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment respectively. The film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars. Reports indicate that the film will have extensive sea warfare sequences, which will be its highlight. Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril had erected sets at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for shooting these sequences.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair. The star cast, besides Mohanlal in the lead role, comprises Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Suneil Shetty, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Ashok Selvan and others. Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the younger version of the lead pair in the film.

It may be noted here that Mufeeda Arafath Marakkar, a member of the Kunjali Marakkar clan, had filed a petition in the Kerala High Court earlier this year seeking a stay on the release of Marakkar alleging that the film will not only defame members of his family if released but will also spread hatred in the community thereby posing a law and order threat.

When the issue came up for hearing before the Kerala High Court, the judge refused to grant a stay on the film’s release stating that the matter doesn’t require court intervention. Further, the filmmakers submitted before the court that Marakkar had been certified by the Censor Board with no cuts, which indicated that there were no controversial scenes or dialogues. With the High Court refusing to interfere in the issue, Marakkar’s release should have no issues.

While Mohanlal’s fans are waiting for the release of this historical, the star has two other films – Drishyam 2 and Ram – in different stages of production. Incidentally, both these films are directed by Jeethu Joseph, who had directed Mohanlal earlier in Drishyam, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in their careers.

(Content provided by Digital Native)