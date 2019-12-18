'Modi-Shah are the ghosts of Lord Curzon-Savarkar': UDF convenor Benny Behanan

Citizenship Amendment Act

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Benny Behanan said that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were 'destroying the secular fabric of India' with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home and BJP president Amit Shah as the ghosts of Lord Curzon and Savarkar.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday UDF convenor and Congress Lok Sabha member Benny Behanan said both Modi and Shah are out to destroy the secular fabric of India through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.



"They are acting as the ghosts of Lord Curzon and Savarkar who had earlier divided India on the basis of religion. While Curzon did it in 1905 and Savarkar in 1947, both Modi and Shah are doing it now through CAA and the duo can be termed as the modern day Curzon and Savarkar," said Behanan.



"They claim that this will save India. We wish to ask them, who are those who are going to be saved through this," said Behanan.



Behanan came down heavily on Modi and said that the latter is spreading canards and his remarks, that if one looks at the dress of those who have been creating unrest in Delhi, the answer is there , does not befit a person who is the PM.



"If that be the case, then , all have seen on TV, burning buses in Delhi. It's people in police uniform and if so, then it's done by the Delhi police, who are under the Union government," added Behanan.



Reacting to Monday's joint protest by the CPI-M led Left and the UDF, he said that this was to send out a message to the people .



"The message has been given and that's the end of the joint protest and now if the CPI-M wish they can join the protests of the Congress party, whose prime enemy is the BJP," added Behanan.